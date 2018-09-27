Homelessness is one of the top issues in Windsor ahead of the October municipal election, but getting a chance to cast a vote is a major hurdle for those without a home.

The City of Windsor says they are making efforts to get them registered, but many still have a lack of access to information on the candidates.

John Bradley Anderson said he first became homeless when his fiancé suddenly died of a heart attack and his life spiralled out of control. His time on the street lasted for three years before finally securing an apartment.

But after seven months, Bradley said, he's lost that apartment and is back on the street again.

He said one reason why he knows "very little" about politics is because he "doesn't own a television to watch the news."

"I would love to be able to vote next month — address the issues and concerns that I would have," Anderson said, adding he has "no idea" how to even locate the appropriate polling station without a fixed address.

Travis Abel said he's been able to vote in past elections because he registers the Downtown Mission as his fixed address. (Jason Viau/CBC)

Travis Abel has been living on the street for "a couple years in and out," adding homelessness is "worse than any hell you can probably imagine."

He said there haven't been many voting discussions between members of the homeless community because people are more concerned with just trying to survive.

Abel said he plans on voting in the October municipal election, just so long as long as his voter card is sent to 664 Victoria Ave. — the address for the Downtown Mission. That's how he's been able to vote in previous elections, while lacking an address of his own.

'What is their ward?'

Christine Wilson-Furlonger from Street Help said two of the most common questions which homeless people ask are "what am I supposed to do?" and "who am I supposed to vote for?"

"They want me to tell them who to vote for and I say, 'I can't do that. It has to be your choice.' ... It's difficult," said Wilson-Furlonger​

She added it's possible to connect homeless people with computers so they can learn more about the candidates, but it's difficult because all of their time is spent searching for a place to live.

Christine Wilson-Furlonger from Street Help says it's difficult for homeless people to vote for specific candidates because they're constantly moving across various wards. (Jason Viau/CBC)

"Voting isn't really a priority in their minds," she said, adding most homeless people feel "bashed" by some candidates who label homeless people as "drug addicts."

"It's discouraged the homeless from wanting to vote if it's going to mean that they're actually going to help someone get elected that might hurt them more.

Voting is made even harder because many homeless people are unable to settle in one area, Wilson-Furlonger​ said.

"Today, they might be in Ward 3 and then they're chased into Ward 4. Tomorrow, they might be chased into Ward 5 and on and on."

As a solution, Wilson-Furlonger​ suggested holding "mini voting booths" in homeless shelters and inviting election experts about the candidates' platforms. She added anyone who votes in a Street Help booth would pick from candidates in Ward 4 — where the shelter is based.

In a statement to CBC News, the City of Windsor said they will be providing unregistered residents "the opportunity to be added to the [voting] list" — something they've done that for the past three municipal elections.