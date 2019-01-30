Downtown Mission opening longer for homeless to seek shelter from cold

Without the Downtown Mission's Wellness Centre on Ouellette Avenue, some homeless people say they'd be dead on a night like Tuesday.

"I'd be in a tent in some bush. With a heater going," said Dave Cedar, one of dozens of homeless people who sought refuge from the cold at the shelter Tuesday night.

With temperatures dipping into a low of –21 C with a wind chill of –34 overnight, the shelter opened its doors an hour and a half early.

About 25 people were lined up at the door at 7:30 p.m. when it opened.

Ron Dunn, executive director of the Downtown Mission, says they don't turn anyone away on cold nights. (Dale Molnar CBC News)

The shelter can hold 103 people in bunk beds and 25 more on mats, but the mission won't turn anyone away. Instead, staff will just improvise.

"We do the best we can do," said Ron Dunn, executive director of the Downtown Mission.

"It's a small space already and to have extra people in and staying longer, usually people flow in and flow out. So it's a strain on them but it's also a strain on staff and of course our resources."

He said some people have homes, but they are inadequate.

"In one case we know of someone who stayed in a storage garage."

Dunn said the guests were also allowed to stay longer on Wednesday as well due to the forecasted bitter cold. Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton.

Dunn is asking anyone who sees a homeless person trying to weather the cold to send them to the shelter.

"If they see someone in distress they should send them our way."