Things to know before you leave your kids at home
Having a practised safety plan is important, says Windsor fire public education officer
Are your kids ready to stay home by themselves this March Break?
Windsor fire and The Safety Village, a non-profit providing safety education programs, recommend parents go over safety plans with their kids before they are left alone.
"Parents should ensure that their children have prepared it with them and practise it," said Nancy Christ, public education officer for the fire department.
"Make sure that those kids know how to get out of the house safely and quickly, and make sure that once you're out, you stay out."
Families that don't know where to start with emergency plans can visit the fire department's website for a template.
Melissa Lauzon, executive director of The Safety Village also recommends parents go over with their kids what to do when a phone call comes in, or when a visitor's at the door.
Aside from a safety plan, Lauzon said parents should also assess if the kids are physically, intellectually and emotionally ready to be left alone.
"I think an example of a young person, if they're physically ready, maybe they are able to unlock and lock the deadbolt," she said.
Emotional readiness may involve not feeling anxious about being left alone, according to Lauzon.
She advises families to start gradually, with short periods of time in the beginning, like going on a grocery trip while the kids stay behind.
Upon their return, they can discuss with the child about how things went and how they felt, Lauzon said.
"Were there any challenges that we were not expecting and involving them in that process," she said.
With files from Arms Bumanlag
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.