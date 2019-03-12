Things to know before you leave your kids at home

Are your kids ready to stay home by themselves this March Break?

Windsor fire and The Safety Village, a non-profit providing safety education programs, recommend parents go over safety plans with their kids before they are left alone.

"Parents should ensure that their children have prepared it with them and practise it," said Nancy Christ, public education officer for the fire department.

"Make sure that those kids know how to get out of the house safely and quickly, and make sure that once you're out, you stay out."

Families that don't know where to start with emergency plans can visit the fire department's website for a template.

Nancy Christ says there needs to be two way out of each room in the home. (Vince Robinet/CBC)

Melissa Lauzon, executive director of The Safety Village also recommends parents go over with their kids what to do when a phone call comes in, or when a visitor's at the door.

Aside from a safety plan, Lauzon said parents should also assess if the kids are physically, intellectually and emotionally ready to be left alone.

"I think an example of a young person, if they're physically ready, maybe they are able to unlock and lock the deadbolt," she said.

Nancy Christ says if kids are cooking at home, they should make sure the pot and pan handles are facing inwards. (Arms Bumanlag/CBC)

Emotional readiness may involve not feeling anxious about being left alone, according to Lauzon.

She advises families to start gradually, with short periods of time in the beginning, like going on a grocery trip while the kids stay behind.

Upon their return, they can discuss with the child about how things went and how they felt, Lauzon said.

"Were there any challenges that we were not expecting and involving them in that process," she said.