Students in Windsor-Essex have probably never been taught about African royalty, but they should know there's a rich history before slavery, according to a group of students at Holy Names High School.

They are hoping to educate others this Black History Month.

About 30 students have been preparing a performance for their classmates and the community on the last day of February. Grade 12 student Shanice Brown has been working on a timeline of black culture through dance. She cut together music, from African drum beats to modern dance music, then choreographic dance moves to match.

"I feel dance is a big part of black culture, because if you look back at the videos and everything you see people dancing with drums and having a good time," Brown said, adding the group has been working since October. "I feel like when we do it we have a good time."

They get together to talk about black culture and issues in the black community to give them awareness. It's all an effort so that others gain the knowledge in all areas of black history.

"I just hope people will be less ignorant," she said. "Be more aware and get more knowledge. Black history is not just about slavery — it's about way more than that. Our ancestors are not just slaves, they were kings and queens."

Students from Holy Names High School practice their dance choreography for their Black History Month presentation Feb. 28. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

February is Black History Month, but Brown doesn't think just one month should be dedicated to it, rather it needs to be carried on the entire year.

A visual history

This year she's learned a lot from a new teacher about the kings and queens in Africa prior to slavery. Patricia Poku-Christian worked with the student group, and she allows them to put together the presentation, while she works on a weekly display.

The first week focused on the the majesty of Africa. The school mascots, the "Knights," were dressed in Kente cloth and crowns. There was a map of the country and a display on the African Diaspora. It was important for her to show this the first week, "black history starts with doctors, lawyers, and engineers." The second week was on slavery.

"Parents were separated," said Poku-Christian. "The baby was taken from the mother and they were basically all in chains around the neck. That was for four days. It was upsetting for people but it is part of the journey."

The ingenuity of people of African descent was the third week's display. It showed inventions and notable people both locally and who are world-renowned.

Previous Next

"Black history is everybody's history. It is not a history just for black people," said Poku-Christian.

She too would like black history to continue to be taught throughout the school year. She compares it to the child, whose sibling is well fed, complimented and cared for, while they do not get that treatment — the child thinks they've done something wrong.

"Black history is a part of this area," said Poku-Christian. "It's part of our world and so the children need to be validated and know that people that look like them accomplish many things too."

But what she hopes people take away from her displays and lessons is that we make sure to act when a wrong is happening.

"If we see somebody being, whether it's racist or sexist or whatever that we need to be able to have that hard conversation. Step up and actually do something," she said. "If nothing else, I want them to be able to realize that it affects everybody, when somebody is hurting or when somebody is being hurt. If you walk away, it's hurting everybody."