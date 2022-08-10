Holt wants to see Windsor Arena become 'community hub,' home of Windsor Express

Mayoral candidate Chris Holt wants to turn the Windsor Arena into a "flexible community hub."

The current Ward 4 councillor said he would like to see The Barn be the new home for the Windsor Express basketball team, and have the building become a "wide-ranging community space."

"Groups like the YMCA could run camps and day programs from it," Holt said at a press conference on Wednesday. "It would be available to local artists and musicians for exhibitions, events and concerts and then be accessible to schools for graduations and convocations."

Holt also sees the revitalization of the neighbouring community on McDougall Street as part of the project.

Mayoral candidate Chris Holt sees the Windsor Arena as the new home for the Windsor Express and as a community hub. (Darrin Di Carlo/CBC)

"I am committing to work with the Black community to help us re-establish ties to this neighbourhood by creating a Black cultural and historical district, by reclaiming the corners, prominence and pivotal role in Windsor's history," said Holt.

The Barn, built in 1924, closed about a decade ago. It's considered one of North America's oldest indoor hockey rinks with stands for spectators and it was home to the Windsor Spitfires.

A fire broke out inside the historic building on July 14. There was no structural damage to the building, and no one was hurt.

The arena has been used as a storage facility. Holt said he has no idea what is currently in there, and raised security concerns about the building and the neighbourhood.

Holt did emphasize there was no strict plan, and that he was unable to put a dollar amount for the project.

"The one cost that we do know that's been touted by this current administration is demolition costs," said Holt. "Demolition costs apparently are going to cost $2, 2.5 million dollars for it. So that's right off the bat. You know that that is what the people and the current administration is talking about."

Previous plans to renovate the facility have been denied by the City of Windsor. The Express proposed a plan in 2019 to transform the facility, but it was denied in 2021. The location was named as replacement for the Catholic Central High School in 2013, but 2465 McDougall St., less than a kilometre away, was ultimately chosen as the site.

According to his website, mayoral candidate Ernie Lamont plans to sell the building to the Express for $1 after spending $10 million in renovations.

Mayoral candidate Benjamin Danyluk could not provide plans for the arena when asked for comment.

Mayor Drew Dilkens has not yet shared whether he will be seeking re-election.

The City of Windsor had previously approved a plan to replace Windsor Arena with the new Catholic Central High School. The school was ultimately built further south on McDougall St. (CBC Windsor)

Despite the arena not being in his ward, Holt has heard from residents in his ward about concerns they have with the arena.

"There's a ripple effect when you have a dead zone, which is essentially what this corner is," said Holt. "It affects property values. It affects businesses rippling out from here."

Holt plans to make the revitalization of the arena and the surrounding neighbourhood one of his top priorities if elected to office.

Windsor's municipal election takes place on Oct. 24.