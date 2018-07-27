Time is running out for those wanting to run in municipal election

No one has stepped forward to challenge Ward 4 Coun. Chris Holt in the upcoming municipal election, as the Friday 2 p.m. deadline for filing nomination papers looms.

"He's done an adequate job as councillor. I'm not surprised. He put together a very good coalition," said Victoria Cross, who ran for the seat in the 2014 election against Holt.

"I might have done something differently but council's very constraining so you can't expect everything to be done overnight," said Cross, who will be helping "people who are running for school board" in the election.

Remy Boulbol, who ran for Ward 4 in 2014, thinks Holt is doing a good job as councillor, but would she like to see more women running, and particularly women of colour.

"It's a very diverse ward, both socio-economically and culturally and I think that desperately needs to be represented," said Bolboul.

Incumbent Ward 4 Coun. Chris Holt announced he plans to seek re-election this fall in front of the walkerville Power Building. (Kaitie Fraser/CBC)

There will be at least one new councillor who will replace Bill Marra in Ward 8. Incumbent Marra has said he doesn't plan on running for re-election.

Seven candidates were running in that ward as of Thursday night, four of them women — including Gemma Grey-Hall, who would be the first black woman city councillor if elected.

Chuck Scarpelli, manager of records and elections, doesn't expect too many more candidates to file Friday.

"Usually at 2 p.m. people have already come in. There might be one or two [stragglers] and they may come in at the very end," said Scarpelli.

He said there are fewer candidates this year than in the 2014 election.

"In 2014 we had 99 candidates that came in. So far at this point [Thursday] we have about 75 candidates," said Scarpelli, adding that 22 are running for the four school boards.