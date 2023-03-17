The Victoria Day holiday is here. This is what's open and closed in Windsor

A sure sign that summer is around the corner, Victoria Day is here. This is what's open around Windsor and Essex County over the long weekend.

Customer and resident services

The city of Windsor's 311 customer contact centre will be closed on Monday, May 22, but will reopen on Tuesday, May 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 311 information and services are also available online and via the Windsor 311 app.

The city's 211 call centre will be open 24 hours on the holiday Monday.

There will be no residential garbage collection on Monday, May 22, so residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day. Night commercial, front-end loader and weekly recycling collection are not delayed. Contact 311 for more information.

The drop-off household chemical waste depots at Central Avenue and North Service Road will be closed on Monday, May 22.

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub at 400 Wyandotte Street East (Water World) will be open regular hours on Monday, May 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 519-253-3806.

Municipal ticket payment offices will be closed on the holiday Monday, but ticket payments can still be made online at CityWindsor.ca.

Community centres and recreation

Community centres and arenas will be closed on Monday, May 22, except for any pre-booked rentals or events. The indoor pools and fitness centres at the WFCU Centre and Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex will be closed on May 22.

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 22.

All Windsor Public Library locations will be closed on Monday and branches will switch to summer hours on Tuesday, May 23.

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House will be closed on Monday, May 22, in keeping with their usual hours.

Transit

Transit Windsor buses will be operating on the Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday, May 22. The customer service centre at 300 Chatham Street West will be open reduced hours, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Shopping

Devonshire Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 22 while Tecumseh Mall will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.