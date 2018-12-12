Holiday season is a good time to adopt pets, Humane Society says

Christmas might be a great time to bring a new pet home.

Despite the popular belief of no adoptions during the holidays, the Windsor Essex County Humane Society is open for business.

Executive director Melanie Coulter says the humane society is "very busy" this time of year.

"Gift adoptions are one thing, but a lot of times people are coming in because they have more time at home," said Coulter. "For some people it can be the ideal time to bring a new pet home."

Coulter says one of the busiest times of the year for the humane society is the week between Christmas and New Year's.

(Mike Hargreaves/CBC)

"People have done studies on favourite gifts as a child," said Coulter. "It's often the puppy you got from your parents."

According to Coulter, pets add a lot of enjoyment to a household.

"They'll bring something new to a season with lots of wonder and energy."

Coulter cautions that while reindeer antlers may make your dog look adorable, Fido isn't going to enjoy it. She also suggests prepping a toy or treat and having a quiet place for pets to hide during large holiday gatherings.

"Do your research," said Coulter, advising that families make sure everyone is on board before gifting a pet for the holidays.

"A gift can be a good thing."