Holiday Beach to reopen Saturday, Festival of Hawks a go
The conservation area was closed last weekend after a major storm
After a $25,000 cleanup, Amherstburg's Holiday Beach conservation area is set to reopen Saturday.
The re-opening comes after a major storm last Friday that saw roughly 250 trees damaged.
"We're very fortunate that thanks to the hard work of our staff and having to bring in three additional tree cutting crews, we will be able to re-open the park this weekend for Festival of Hawks," said Essex Region Conservation Authority communications director Danielle Breault Stuebing .
"Luckily, no one was injured, no major infrastructure was damaged ... but the park is going to look a little more sparse for a while," she said.
While the Festival of Hawks was originally planned to take place over two weekends, the conservation authority does not plan to extend the festival to make up for last weekend's closure.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.