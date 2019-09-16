Holiday Beach to reopen Saturday, Festival of Hawks a go

After a $25,000 cleanup, Amherstburg's Holiday Beach conservation area is set to reopen Saturday.

The re-opening comes after a major storm last Friday that saw roughly 250 trees damaged.

"We're very fortunate that thanks to the hard work of our staff and having to bring in three additional tree cutting crews, we will be able to re-open the park this weekend for Festival of Hawks," said Essex Region Conservation Authority communications director Danielle Breault Stuebing .

"Luckily, no one was injured, no major infrastructure was damaged ... but the park is going to look a little more sparse for a while," she said.

About 250 trees were blown down in the conservation area, following last Friday's storm in Amherstburg. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

While the Festival of Hawks was originally planned to take place over two weekends, the conservation authority does not plan to extend the festival to make up for last weekend's closure.