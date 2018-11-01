Skip to Main Content
2 teens charged with extortion after hold and secure at Catholic high School

Two boys, 17 and 15, from Windsor have each been charged with uttering threats and extortion.

Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits both suspects from being identified

St. Joseph's Catholic High School. (Google Maps)

Two teens have been charged with extortion and uttering threats to a Catholic high school student.

Officers were dispatched to St. Joseph's Catholic High School at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, after a student had reported to school staff they had received threatening and harassing messages through social media.

Numerous police units went to the school to assist in the investigation.

After police were told two suspects were involved, they were both arrested at separate locations in the city.

Two boys, 17 and 15, from Windsor have been charged.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits both suspects from being identified.

