2 teens charged with extortion after hold and secure at Catholic high School
Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits both suspects from being identified
Two teens have been charged with extortion and uttering threats to a Catholic high school student.
Officers were dispatched to St. Joseph's Catholic High School at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, after a student had reported to school staff they had received threatening and harassing messages through social media.
Numerous police units went to the school to assist in the investigation.
St. Joseph’s High School is currently in hold and secure for a threat made towards an individual who is not currently in the building. This is a precautionary measure while police investigate. Students are safe and secure. We will notify when the hold and secure is lifted.—@WECDSB
After police were told two suspects were involved, they were both arrested at separate locations in the city.
Two boys, 17 and 15, from Windsor have been charged.
The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits both suspects from being identified.
