Fire at Hogan's Printing intentionally set, says Windsor fire

Windsor Fire and Rescue says the fire at Hogan's Printing on Tecumseh Road East that burned down the shop on Sunday wasn't an accident.

Staff with the Ontario fire marshal's office, as well as those with Windsor fire , concluded their investigation on Tuesday.

John Lee, fire prevention officer with Windsor fire, said investigators reached their conclusion "based on what they found in the building," adding that he can't release details about what precisely was found.

"That's part of the police investigation," he said. "But there was some things in there that led to their findings and it has been determined to be intentionally set."

He said that Windsor fire returned control of Hogan's Printing back to its owner.

In addition to destroying the printing shop, the fire also caused water and smoke damage to a CIBC in an adjacent unit and to Palazzo Moda — a nearby dress shop.

Lee said it would up to a structural engineer to determine whether Hogan's Printing needs to be completely torn down.

"Whether the integrity is gone or not, I don't know," said Lee. "The roof is completely gone."

This is the second time in fewer than two years that a fire destroyed a Hogan's Printing shop.

In October 2018, a fire burned down the business's old location on Drouillard Road.

No injuries were reported as a result of the Tecumseh Road fire.

Lee said his organization looks at individual incidents separately, adding that Windsor fire is not "looking to tie the two incidents together."

"The police may. We are not," he said.

Windsor police Sgt. Steve Betteridge told CBC News that police are continuing their investigation. He added that it's likely police will investigate possible arson.