Faculty members and students at Oakland University in suburban Detroit will receive training on how to use hockey pucks to potentially thwart shooters.

WDIV-TV reports the American Association of University Professors distributed pucks to its 800 members.

Mark Gordon, the university police chief, says that to fight effectively, people on campus need to be prepared to throw heavy objects that will cause a distraction. Gordon says pucks can conveniently be carried in briefcases or backpacks.

Oakland University's faculty union also is working with student groups to distribute an additional 1,700 pucks to students.

The 2007 shootings at Virginia Tech inspired Oakland University to help people on campus prepare for possible gun-related violence and defend themselves, Gordon told media. A 23-year-old student went on a shooting spree at Virginia Tech that left 32 people plus the gunman dead.