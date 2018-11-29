Hockey pucks may be the answer to overcoming active shooter, says Oakland U police chief

"It does sound funny, but on the other hand it's also very, very serious."

Tom Discenna, faculty union president and communications professor at Oakland University, says they're getting a lot of attention for their novel approach to campus protection.

The Metro Detroit university handed out hockey pucks to faculty and staff to help them fight back against potential active shooters on campus.

"There's a kind of absurdity to the idea of engineers and physicists and biologists and everything that we have on this campus and their students walking around with hockey pucks," said Discenna. "But we're sort of an absurd situation here, and if this is going to make us just a little bit safer, then it's a relatively inexpensive way to do that."

During a provided training session, Oakland University police chief Mark Gordan showed a video where, in an active shooter situation, a teacher had to exit the classroom and lock the door from the outside with a key.

Oakland University's faculty union is handing out hockey pucks to thwart active shooters. (Andrew MacDonald)

The union approached the university to ask for door locks to be installed on the inside — on the recommendations of the police chief. But the university says installing locks on the inside of classroom doors is too expensive — so the pucks are printed with information on how people can donate to a lock fund.

"None of us want to confront this," said Discenna. "None of us want to think about this as a possibility when we come to work or we come to school here."

The training video Discenna watched showed people fighting back with books, backpacks and chairs.

"The chief of police, in the training we do, demonstrates how objects thrown at someone with a gun compels that person to move the gun in such a way that it forces them to stop firing," said Discenna. "In that moment when they're no longer firing, the class has the advantage and can try to subdue that person."

The union hasn't practiced throwing hockey pucks, but because of other practice drills, Discenna thinks hockey pucks will be effective in distracting an active shooter.

The faculty organization purchased 2,500 hockey pucks to distribute to its 800 faculty members and students. The student union also purchased another 1,000 pucks to hand out.

Discenna's puck stays with him, in his briefcase. Just in case.