'Everything helps,' Windsor-Essex Hockey for Hospice returns for 23rd year

The annual Hockey for Hospice tournament returned for its 23rd year Thursday.

This three-day event will see more than 220 games played at five arenas in Windsor-Essex, with around 2,000 players ranging from ages four to 13.

Players raise pledges for the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County Inc.

Daniel Caro, a 13-year-old centre, has raised just over $6,000 this year.

"And I did it because my nonna was in hospice about seven years ago. And they took really good care of her, so this is like paying back to hospice," he said.

Daniel Caro says he raised the funds because of his nonna who was well-taken care of by the hospice. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Players play by Ontario Minor Hockey Association and Ontario Women's Hockey Association divisions. The tournament requires a $150 registration fee and a player's pledge on top of the fee.

Hockey for Hospice co-chair Paul Pietraszko said the kids are all working hard in their pledges to raise money.

"The way we view it is the kids do all the work. They raise all the money, and we reward them, thank them by giving them some hockey to play," he said.

'Everything helps'

Over the past 22 years, the Hockey for Hospice tournament has raised more than $2.9 million.

Pietraszko said not only do the kids play hockey, but they also learn about what hospice is and the work that happens at the hospice.

Greeters speak to participants about the programs and services offered and what they do for the community. If kids already know about the programs, they're invited to share their knowledge.

Another top fundraiser this year is Wyatt Bondy, a centre player, who was also on a top-fundraising team last year.

Bondy said he worked with his dad to collect the pledges.

"We did it because we wanted to help all the people for hospice," he said. "Some people donated a lot, some people just donated a little, but everything helps."

The games will run until Dec. 29.