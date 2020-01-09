Hockey fans join together to sing Canadian national anthem in Detroit
Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens fans joined together to sing the Canadian national anthem just before Tuesday's game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit after the anthem singer, Karen Newman's microphone wasn't working.
Fans stepped in after anthem singer's microphone cut out
Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens fans joined together to sing the Canadian national anthem just before Tuesday's game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit after the anthem singer's microphone wasn't working.
Rika deHaas, a fan from Chatham, attended the game.
"At first, it didn't really seem like it was a glitch. It almost seemed like Karen was trying to encourage the crowd to sing," deHaas said. "Then I think everybody kind of realized 'oh, there's a technical difficulty here' and everybody just started singing along."
"It was wonderful," she said.
She said despite the lyrics being displayed on the jumbo screen, Detroit fans "couldn't fake it" and believe they knew the words and tune of the song.
"I think it just would give anyone chills regardless whether you're American or Canadian."
The Detroit Red Wings beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3.
The mic went out, but the <a href="https://twitter.com/DetroitRedWings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DetroitRedWings</a> crowd sang the Canadian national anthem as loud as they could. <br><br>Absolute class act here. (🎥: <a href="https://twitter.com/m_bultman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@m_bultman</a>) <a href="https://t.co/v76oHqae2L">pic.twitter.com/v76oHqae2L</a>—@NHL
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.