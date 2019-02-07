Power Play: Hockey and art come together at Art Gallery of Windsor

Off the ice and onto the gallery walls — hockey and art have come together at the Art Gallery of Windsor.

The exhibit Power Play: Hockey in Canadian Contemporary Art "explores hockey as a piece of Canadian identity."

Curator Jaclyn Meloche said the idea is that hockey is more diverse than its stereotypes.

"I'm blending the sport and its culture together to bring what I hope are new narratives," said Meloche.

The exhibit is called 'Power Play' and celebrates the connection between hockey and Canadian culture. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

Because hockey is a sport that "has a lot of stuff attached to it," Meloche was able to curate pieces for the exhibit made direclty from the equipment — some pieces use goalie pads, jerseys or skates.

Meloche is hoping that bringing hockey and art together will attract new people to the art gallery.

"I would love to see families come in, youth groups, hockey organizations," said Meloche. "The Windsor Minor Hockey Association has more than 2,800 youth registered to play hockey this year. I'd love to see new audiences."

To help foster that idea, the art gallery's March Break day camp will also be hockey-themed.

"I hope it's an opportunity to see new faces through the door," said Meloche.

It's also an opportunity to break through some of those hockey stereotypes. The exhibit looks at a number of themes including gender, sexuality and culture. Three of the female artists are actually hockey players.

"I want to make sure I support local artists, emerging artists," said Meloche, who included three local, emerging artists in the exhibit.

Paintings of hockey players featured in the Power Play exhibit. (Angelica Haggert/CBC)

The exhibit also includes a selection of artifacts from the Hockey Hall of Fame. After its run in Windsor, the exhibit will travel, with stops planned in Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

"There are a lot of social concerns we can unpack," said Meloche. "To be able to do that with hockey and art is special."

The exhibition runs Feb. 9 to May 12 on the second floor at the Art Gallery of Windsor.