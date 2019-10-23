A 'unique' life aboard HMCS St. John's

A Canadian navy ship is docked in Windsor for the first time since 2012.

HMCS St. John's pulled up at at the base of Ouellette Avenue Tuesday, hoping to recruit people to a career in the navy.

Commander Peter Sproule joined the Navy in 1991 and has travelled North America as part of his career.

"The Navy offers skilled training, leadership opportunities, travel," said Sproule. "It offers a wide variety of challenges."

Sproule said everyday at sea is different.

"There's no such thing as a typical day at sea," said Sproule. "I'm in the Great Lakes, or I'm conducting a replenishment at sea, or an exercise with our allies or hosting global engagements in Europe."

HMCS St. John's has been deployed throughout the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, as well as the Caribbean. Its home port is in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

The frigate was built in 1994, launching in 1995. It sailed to the Gulf of Oman in 2002 as part of Operation Apollo for the war in Afghanistan.

According to Sproule, the Navy is open to everyone — from high school graduates to people with life experience.

"We provide a lot of training," said Sproule. "Our basic training will quickly identify and provide skills necessary to fit into the military."

And if someone finds out later they're sick at sea, it's okay.

"They eventually find their way to the army or the air force," said Sproule. "Being a sailor is a unique life."

The ship will be available for public tours on Wednesday from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.