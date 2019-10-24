Skip to Main Content
Driver arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Leamington
Windsor

Ontario Provincial Police have identified and charged the driver in a fatal collision with a woman in a wheelchair.

Julian Helou, 23, from Windsor, was arrested Wednesday

Julian Helou, 23, from Windsor, was arrested Wednesday after failing to remain at the scene of a collision in Leamington on Oct. 9. 

Around 9:45 a.m. that day, a vehicle struck a woman in a wheelchair on Talbot Street East. The woman, 85-year-old Joyce Morency, later died of her injuries.

Police had been searching for the driver of a gold-coloured vehicle since the incident.

Helou will appear in court on Dec. 19 for failing to stop at an accident resulting in death. 

