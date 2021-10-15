Windsor family pleas for help to identify driver after loved one killed in hit and run

The family of a hit and run victim made a desperate plea Friday morning that anyone with information come forward to help in the investigation.

The victim's son and wife joined Windsor Police Friday to make the plea, however they have requested that their names not be used so CBC News has also decided to not use video or photos of the family to respect their privacy.

Through tears, the victim's son told reporters that it was hard knowing his father got hit by a car and was not helped. He said if the driver had just stopped, his father might have had a chance to live.

On Oct. 15 around 7 a.m., a man in his early 80s was hit by a vehicle in the area of Janette Avenue at Elliott Street West, according to police.

Police have since identified two possible suspect vehicles.

One is described as black, boxy SUV vehicle that is similar to a jeep.

The second vehicle is identified as a black Chevrolet Equinox that is a 2005 to 2009 model.

But Wndsor Police major crimes unit staff sergeant Dave Tennent says they would like anyone who was driving in that area, specifically down Janette Avenue around 7 a.m., to get in touch with police as there are "other vehicles we would like to eliminate."

These are the two images of the suspect vehicles that Windsor Police have released. The vehicle on the left is the black Chevrolet Equinox that is a model between 2005 to 2009. The vehicle on the right is the black, boxy SUV that is similar to a Jeep. (Windsor Police)

He says the driver wasn't going at a high speed or driving "recklessly," but likely panicked after hitting the man and left the scene.

"We have a member of our community who has lost their life and we have to identify this driver," Tennent said.

"We are pleading with this driver, please, we have a member of our community who has died and we need to give this family closure ... we're going to find you, eventually, we will go to every vehicle registered in Essex County that owns these cars, we will go to your house so it's better that you come to us first."

Police ask anyone driving in the area or someone at an auto shop who might have done work on one of the identified vehicles to come forward with information or reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Police also ask that anyone with video cameras on Giles Boulevard East from Ouellette Avenue to Gladstone Avenue and then Ontario Street from Lincoln Road to Walker Road check their footage and reach out to police, as that's where one of the vehicles was last seen driving.