Windsor police arrest driver suspected in fatal hit-and-run

One person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in Windsor that left one person dead.

Police said the crash occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Friday on Wyandotte Street West near Crawford Avenue.

Responding offices learned a male cyclist had been struck by a red Chevrolet Sonic; the vehicle then continued southbound on Janette Avenue.

The cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators, meanwhile, located the driver of the vehicle at an establishment in the 300 block of Mill Street about 45 minutes following the collision.

The driver was arrested without incident, and the vehicle was seized.

Police said the victim died of his injuries in hospital later Saturday. His identity has not been released.

No further details have yet been provided.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and are asking anyone who has surveillance or dashcam footage from the area around the time the crash occurred to check the footage for any evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.