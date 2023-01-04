Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Windsor

Suspect arrested in fatal Tuesday night hit-and-run

Windsor police say they have made an arrest in relation to a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred Tuesday evening.

Collision occurred at Drouillard Road and Tecumseh Road East around 6 p.m. Tuesday

CBC News ·
An intersection is shown.
Windsor police say they have arrested a suspect in relation to a fatal hit-and-run that occurred at Drouillard Road and Tecumseh Road East at about 6 p.m ET Tuesday. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Windsor police say they have made an arrest in relation to a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred Tuesday evening. 

Const. Adam Young said it happened around 6 p.m. at the corner of Chandler and Tecumseh Roads.

A 51-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle. On Wednesday, police said the incident was fatal.

A suspect was arrested in McGregor in co-ordination with Lakeshore OPP. A 66-year-old man has been charged with leaving the scene. 

Young said that when someone is involved in an accident, they need to stop.

"When anyone gets involved in motor vehicle collision, they need to stop, render aid and exchange their information. Any time they leave, it makes things worse for themselves...for everything. If they realize they need to return, they should return immediately," he said.

The police service is asking anyone who might have witnessed the collision to come forward.

More from CBC Windsor:

With files from Stacey Janzer

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now