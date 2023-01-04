Suspect arrested in fatal Tuesday night hit-and-run

Windsor police say they have made an arrest in relation to a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred Tuesday evening.

Const. Adam Young said it happened around 6 p.m. at the corner of Chandler and Tecumseh Roads.

A 51-year-old woman was struck by the vehicle. On Wednesday, police said the incident was fatal.

A suspect was arrested in McGregor in co-ordination with Lakeshore OPP. A 66-year-old man has been charged with leaving the scene.

Young said that when someone is involved in an accident, they need to stop.

"When anyone gets involved in motor vehicle collision, they need to stop, render aid and exchange their information. Any time they leave, it makes things worse for themselves...for everything. If they realize they need to return, they should return immediately," he said.

The police service is asking anyone who might have witnessed the collision to come forward.

