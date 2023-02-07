Got a story to tell about growing up in Windsor-Essex? This history class wants to hear it

Are you old enough to remember going to Boblo? Did you attend the old St. Mary's Academy? Can you remember going to Kresge's downtown with your parents? Those are the types of stories a third-year oral history class at the University of Windsor wants to hear.

The oral history project called "Neighbourhood Stories: Leisure and Community Life in Windsor and Area, 1950s to 1980s," was originally started by associate history professor Miriam Wright in 2019, but had to be shelved due to the pandemic.

Wright said two semesters of classes managed to interview 24 people back then but now a new class is about to pick up the project and interview 15 more people.

"Being a child, a young person, 1950s and 60s and 70s, even the 1980s is very different than it is today. And that's also part of what we wanted the students to capture, that sort of a sense of a different way of growing up," said Wright, who said it can also include what it is like to immigrate here.

The oral history project will hear stories of people growing up in Windsor and Essex County. Perhaps about what it was like to go to school at places like Victoria Public School in the 1960s. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Wright says they want to concentrate on the stories of people who are 40 and over because so much about childhood has changed since then.

"And there are all kinds of little micro neighbourhoods as well. And some of these neighbourhoods don't even exist anymore. And so we were interested in talking to the people who could tell us about that. What were those worlds like? What was it like to grow up in a different time, in a different place?" said Wright.

Author and poet Marty Gervais said it's important to chronicle the personal experiences of people in this area in this way.

"Because it says something about our culture. It says something about that particular era that we lived through. In some ways, it defines who we are and what we're doing today," said Gervais, who recalls going to the Centre Theatre on Wyandotte Street East and then to confession right afterward while growing up in Riverside.

The stories are being recorded on audio and then transcribed. They will then be archived at the Leddy Library at the university.

Sarah Glassford, the archivist at the Leddy Library's archives and special collections, says having personal stories like these give valuable insight into the history of Windsor and Essex County.

"Whereas official documents of organizations or groups tend to focus on formal events and activities or ideas interactions, oral histories are a lot more casual, and they have a liveliness to them, an immediacy," said Glassford.

Once the interviews are archived, the public will be able to access them by getting in touch with the library.