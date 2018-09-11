When Mike and Nicole Seguin purchased their large farm-home in the city's east end, they were just looking for a house that could fit their growing family.

But shortly after they moved in, they had a visitor.

"We knew absolutely nothing about this house until a man — with his wife — knocked on the door and said 'I'm from Vancouver we'd like to tell you about your house.'"

Nicole and Mike Seguin had no idea their home had so much history when they first purchased it. now they do their best to preserve the history of the home. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The man was a previous owner of the home and told the Seguins about its history. The house dates back to 1852, and was moved to its current location on Esdras Place, just south of Wyandotte Street 105 years ago.

Black walnut beams, which are original, support the home. Mike said it was farmers who originally constructed the house, using wood found nearby. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

The house was eventually granted heritage status and the Seguins have been doing their best to protect it since they learned of its rich history.

Hear more about the home on CBC's Windsor Morning:

When Nicole and Mike Seguin bought an old house in Riverside, they bought a significant part of the city's history. We have the story of the Esdras Parent House . 10:59

"I had to literally strip all the windows down," said Mike, describing the many coats of paint which sealed the windows shut.

"We had to raise our family and still working, it seemed like each window we would do would take a month or two to refurbish."

Three of the home's original chimneys are in need of repair. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Now, the home's three chimneys are in need of repair. The home's heritage designation give the family access to municipal funds. On monday night, the city's planning committee approved their request for $3,400 from the Community Heritage Fund.

Mike said the original floorboards have gaps in between. A worker who checked the home for the couple said the cut logs used to build the home were used before the wood started to shrink. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"These three chimneys are non-functional," said Mike. "We have no fire places, there was basically just stoves heating the house when they were working."

The grant must still be approved by city council.