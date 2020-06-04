Heavy and historic bell stolen from school yard

A historic cast iron school bell which weighs about 113 kg has been stolen from the Chatham-Kent community of Pain Court.

It was installed in front of École Secondaire de Pain Court a few years ago and went missing sometime over the past few months, according to Chatham-Kent police, leaving the plaque that the bell sat on behind.

Frank Letourneau, a lifelong resident of the Pain Court area, was instrumental in getting the bell installed. Now, he's putting up half of the $1,000 reward being offered for its return.

"That thing had to weigh 250 to 300 pounds, because when we installed it, when we put it in the cradle, it took four of us to lift it and set it in that cradle," he said.

Police say the bell is well more than 100 years old.

According to Letourneau, the bell was originally at the former S.S. #4 Dover school. He said the building was turned into an apartment complex in the late 1960s.

"I believe it was around 1900 when it was opened," said Letourneau. "Myself and my family and my mother and the Delrues, we all went to that school. That was the school in our Christian community here."

The Delrues are the family that Letourneau eventually learned had been holding on to the bell — for about two decades.

"We had no idea. It was just by conversation with Mr. Delrue one day. He said to me, 'You know, I've got the school bell.' I said, 'You've got to be kidding me. We've been looking for that bell for 20 years.'"

LISTEN | Letourneau explains the historical significance of the bell on the CBC's Afternoon Drive:

An historic school bell has been stolen from the Chatham-Kent community of Pain Court. It was installed in front of the French-language high school in the community a few years ago and went missing sometime over the past few months. We spoke to Frank Letourneau, a life-long resident of the area. 6:23

Letourneau hopes the reward will entice someone to come forward with information on the bell's whereabouts.

"Somebody knows something in this community of ours here. Somebody has to know what happened to it, who's got it, whatnot," said Letourneau.

"[To] the people that did steal it, let us know where it's at and we'll pick it up. No questions asked."