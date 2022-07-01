Windsor to unveil Hiram Walker statue as part of birthday celebrations

The man known for Canadian Club whisky is being celebrated this long weekend in Walkerville, the Windsor neighbourhood that bears his name.

The city and the local business improvement association are hosting two days of events for Hiram Walker's 206th birthday, including the unveiling of a statue of the industrialist.

"It looks magnificent," Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said earlier this week.

Dilkens announced a plan to commission the statue in 2016, the year of Walker's 200th birthday. The unveiling, planned for 2020, was postponed due to the pandemic.

Festivities for Walker's 206th birthday get underway on Friday with the Walkerville Art Walk, where there will be vendors, artists and musicians.

Wyandotte Street East will be closed from Devonshire Road to Gladstone Avenue on Friday from 4 to 10 p.m and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the statue will be unveiled at 10 a.m. at Hiram Walker Parkette.

The work, which stands about 3.4 metres tall, was created by Mark and Laura Williams and cast in bronze by John Vickers at Hopper Foundry.

On Saturday, a street festival is taking place with live entertainment and children's activities. J.P. Wiser's Distillery is offering public tours.

There are also tours available at Willistead Manor and the new exhibition at the Coach House.

Full details on the festivities are available on the city's website.

