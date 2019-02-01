Beats 2 Borders brings cultures together through hip hop

Nearly 90 newcomer teenagers from around the world are coming together at the New Canadians' Centre of Excellence in downtown Windsor to share in a common interest.

It's not social media or sports. It's hip hop.

The program is called Beats 2 Borders. It's a collaboration between the centre, a non-governmental agency in the U.S., the U.S. consulate and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

"This is an opportunity for youth to come together, explore the universality of hip hop and explore other elements of themselves like leadership, conflict transformation and entrepreneurship," said Jillian Toman, youth programs service manager for the New Canadians' Centre.

The youth spend two days in workshops learning hip hop dance, beat making and emceeing.

The instructors are all from Detroit and accomplished artists in the music industry.

They travel the world putting on Beats 2 Borders workshops as part of a cultural diplomacy and exchange organized through the Meridian International Center, a non-profit organization headquartered in Washington D.C.

"I think our primary goal is, we see the need for young people to feel comfortable in their own skin," said Junious Brickhouse, director of Next Level, an initiative of the Meridian International Center which recruits the hip hop artist ambassadors.

Most of the kids taking part in the Windsor workshops come from Africa and the Middle East, and it's the first time they have either tried break dancing or beat making - creating electronically synthesized rhythm tracks used in hip hop music.

"They're doing amazing and well beyond my expectations," said Jaci Caprice Clark, vocalist, producer and host of online radio show The Soul Studieux, who was teaching the students the art of beat making using computers.

"It's a good way to get experience in something you really like," said 19 year-old Catholic Central High School student Samuel Obiwale, who has been in Canada for only three months.

Obiwale never tried beat making before but would like to do it for a living some day.

19 year-old Issane Abdallah came to Canada in 2014 from Sudan. (Dale Molnar CBC News )

"I like how we all came together," said 19 year-old Westview High School student Issane Abdallah who came to Canada from Sudan in 2014. She had never danced hip hop before but liked it so much she wants to be a professional dancer.

The kids will have a chance to show off what they learned at the Beats 2 Borders Block Party Saturday from 1:00 p.m to 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre.

Professional hip hop artists will also perform and put on demonstrations. The event is open to the public and is free. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.