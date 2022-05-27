How classes in Hindi, Tagalog keep diverse traditions alive in Windsor

Language is a vessel that carries colourful tradition and history. And passed on from generation to generation, language is what many Asians in Windsor use to help them connect to their heritage.

"It's important... that we don't forget our language. That we stay connected to our roots," said Vandana Shah, a South Asian senior participating in a local program that encourages her to speak in her first language. For her, sharing stories in her mother tongue is part of a long tradition that makes her feel at home.

To keep that tradition alive, a pair of local organizations are hosting events and classes to help residents meet others who also want to practise their mother tongue.

The South Asian Centre created the Hindi Connection Cafe to help seniors like Shah connect. At the same time, the local Filipino Community Centre is hosting classes to teach children Tagalog.

Tagalog classes are meant give children with Filipino heritage a chance to become more familiar and comfortable with their roots.

"They are so excited to learn even the little words," said Elvira Chu, a language teacher at the Filipino Community Centre.

Kids are 'excited to learn' more about their Filipino heritage, says Tagalog teacher Duration 1:20 Elvira Chu is helping students feel more connected to their Filipino heritage by teaching them Tagalog at the Filipino Community Center in Windsor.

She said it makes her especially proud to see her kindergarten-aged students take lessons home.

"Like when you have to greet older people, we say 'kumusta po?'... Tita is for older women and tito is for older men. Lula is for grandma and Lulo is for grandpa. Nanay is for mother and Tatay is equivalent for dad."

There are also other classes older students can take part in, including classes to learn folk dancing, singing and the history of the Philippines.

The Filipino heritage classes had to be put on hold during the pandemic, but Chu said they are eager to resume classes again in September. She said her students have been eagerly waiting to learn Tagalog again for almost two years.

"It's also a means for young Filipino kids meet other kids that they didn't meet before... It helps them meet new friends."

That's something seniors at the South Asian Heritage Centre can relate to as well. They've been practicing their Hindi-speaking skills at the Hindi Connection Cafe, a virtual program that offers weekly yoga and traditional poetry classes.

"We just wanted to bring out the seniors and chit chat. We do the chit chat, having a coffee and talking. That's what it started as." said Jaya Gupta, a yoga teacher lending her services for free at the Hindi Connection Cafe. Her virtual classes help seniors stay fit.

'Seniors love it!' says yoga instructor from Hindi Connection Cafe Duration 0:41 Jaya Gupta hosts virtual yoga classes as a part of the Hindi Connection Cafe program at the South Asian Centre in Windsor.

The programs offer a familiar way for seniors to connect. Speaking Hindi is encouraged and participants also share traditional poetry, or shahiri. It also gives seniors an opportunity to access traditional medicine — called ayurveda — which can offer participants a sense of comfort and familiarity. Participants can also speak in English, if they are not as confident in their Hindi.

"It's mainly for health and fitness for seniors. It's in Hindi so we can really participate and enjoy and connect," said Shah, a regular Hindi Connection Cafe participant.

Gupta said these programs have been especially important for seniors like Shah, who have had to continue isolating during the pandemic.

"Even in the park, they are not meeting anymore. So we're bringing the cafe to the house... You can have your coffee and chitchat with us."