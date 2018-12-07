Wheatley company making more search and rescue lifeboats for Coast Guard

Eight new search and rescue (SAR) lifeboats are headed to Canadian waters.

Purchased by the Canadian government, the lifeboats come from Chantier Naval Forillon of Gaspe, Que. and Hike Metal Products of Wheatley, Ont.

The two facilities were already building six lifeboats under contract from 2015. They will now build four more each, for a total cost of more than $60 million.

Hike Metal's 2015 contract — for more than $43 million — created 45 new jobs. In Quebec, 25 new jobs were created.

(Hike Metal Products)

The SAR vessels can operate up to 100 nautical miles from shore, enhancing the Coast Guard's search and rescue capabilities.