Hwy 401 on-ramp in Tilbury blocked by tractor trailer; OPP
An on-ramp to Highway 401 in Tilbury remains closed Friday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
On-ramp to westbound Hwy 401 has been closed since about 6 p.m. Thursday
The on-ramp from Essex County Road 42 to westbound Highway 401 closed at around 6 p.m. Thursday night, OPP said in a tweet.
On Friday morning, police tweeted the on-ramp is still closed for a tractor trailer removal.
Police did not give a reopening time for the on-ramp.
