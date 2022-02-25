Hwy 401 on-ramp in Tilbury blocked by tractor trailer; OPP

A ramp to Highway 401 in Tilbury remains closed Friday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

The on-ramp from Essex County Road 42 to westbound Highway 401 closed at around 6 p.m. Thursday night, OPP said in a tweet.

On Friday morning, police tweeted the on-ramp is still closed for a tractor trailer removal.

Police did not give a reopening time for the on-ramp.

