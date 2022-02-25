Skip to Main Content
Hwy 401 on-ramp in Tilbury blocked by tractor trailer; OPP

An on-ramp to Highway 401 in Tilbury remains closed Friday morning, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

On-ramp to westbound Hwy 401 has been closed since about 6 p.m. Thursday

The OPP have not given an estimated reopening time for an on-ramp to Highway 401 in Tilbury that's been closed since Thursday night. (Paula Duhatschek/CBC)

The on-ramp from Essex County Road 42 to westbound Highway 401 closed at around 6 p.m. Thursday night, OPP said in a tweet. 

On Friday morning, police tweeted the on-ramp is still closed for a tractor trailer removal. 

Police did not give a reopening time for the on-ramp. 

