3 people sent to hospital, one with serious injuries following 'severe' crash on highway 401 in Chatham-Kent

A "severe collision" on Highway 401 Thursday morning in Chatham-Kent has sent three people to hospital, one person with serious injuries, according to the local fire chief.

A tweet from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers from its Chatham office are at the scene where a "serious two-vehicle crash" took place in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Bloomfield Road.

Chatham-Kent fire chief Chris Case said during a media briefing Thursday that two people have minor injuries, but one person is in serious condition.

Case said the collision is not related to a convoy of trucks protesting the cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The convoy took to the 401 Thursday morning, heading east from the Windsor area to Ottawa.

In a tweet, the OPP said Highway 401 eastbound near Dillon Road will be closed for an unknown amount of time and drivers are asked to plan different routes.

The road has been closed since around 10 a.m. Thursday, according to a tweet from the OPP.

More to come.