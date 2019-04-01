Skip to Main Content
Highway 402 closed in Sarnia for tractor trailer crash

Westbound lanes are closed and were expected to remain so for 'several hours' as of 10 a.m. Monday. 

Haz-Mat has been called to the scene

CBC News ·
Emergency crews clean up gasoline spill on Hwy. 402 in Sarnia after two transport trucks collided. (Sarnia Fire Rescue )

Highway 402 is closed in Sarnia for a tractor trailer crash. 

Sarnia Fire, Point Edward Fire and Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of the accident, at Hwy. 402 at Christina Drive. 

Haz-mat and industry partners have been called to assist. 

Police say the Bluewater Bridge is still accessible west of Front Street. 

