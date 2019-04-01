Highway 402 closed in Sarnia for tractor trailer crash

Highway 402 is closed in Sarnia for a tractor trailer crash.

Sarnia Fire, Point Edward Fire and Ontario Provincial Police are on the scene of the accident, at Hwy. 402 at Christina Drive.

Crews from <a href="https://twitter.com/SarniaFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SarniaFire</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/PointEdwardFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PointEdwardFire</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/OPP_WR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OPP_WR</a> are on scene of a tractor trailer accident on 402 WB. <a href="https://twitter.com/SarniaFire?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SarniaFire</a> HAZ-MAT team and industry partners have been called to assist. 402 WB is closed at Christina. Drive with caution. <a href="https://t.co/cJdpw9cnql">pic.twitter.com/cJdpw9cnql</a> —@SarniaFire

Westbound lanes are closed and were expected to remain so for 'several hours' as of 10 a.m. Monday.

Haz-mat and industry partners have been called to assist.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LambtonOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LambtonOPP</a> have closed <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy402?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy402</a> west bound between Christina and Front Streets <a href="https://twitter.com/Sarnia_Ontario?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sarnia_Ontario</a>. Will be closed for several hours <a href="https://twitter.com/OntarioRoads?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OntarioRoads</a>. No injuries. Two transport trucks involved <a href="https://twitter.com/ONenvironment?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ONenvironment</a>. Collision scene and area contained. Please avoid area. —@OPP_WR

Police say the Bluewater Bridge is still accessible west of Front Street.