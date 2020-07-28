All Hwy 401 lanes closed near Ridgetown due to collision
All lanes of Highway 401 are closed near Ridgetown due to an accident.
OPP say all lanes are blocked and emergency vehicles are on the scene
OPP say the collision happened at Victoria Road.
Emergency vehicles are currently on the scene, according to an OPP tweet sent out around 7 a.m. Tuesday.
More to come.
