Skip to Main Content
Vehicle fire closes eastbound 401 in Lakeshore
New

Vehicle fire closes eastbound 401 in Lakeshore

A vehicle caught fire in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 at County Road 27 Thursday evening.

OPP say motorists can re-enter the highway at County Road 31

CBC News ·
OPP is diverting traffic at Highway 401 and County Road 31 after a vehicle fire. (OPP West)

Ontario Provincial Police are diverting traffic on Highway 401 at County Road 31 because of a vehicle fire. 

The Ministry of Transportation lists both eastbound lanes on the highway between County Road 27 and County Road 31 as closed. 

All lanes were closed by the fire at Hwy 401 and County Road 27 around 5 p.m. 

About 15 minutes later, police say one lane has been reopened.

Traffic is backed up along Highway 401. (Google Maps)

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the fire and how many people were injured, if any.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|