Vehicle fire closes eastbound 401 in Lakeshore

Ontario Provincial Police are diverting traffic on Highway 401 at County Road 31 because of a vehicle fire.

The Ministry of Transportation lists both eastbound lanes on the highway between County Road 27 and County Road 31 as closed.

All lanes were closed by the fire at Hwy 401 and County Road 27 around 5 p.m.

About 15 minutes later, police say one lane has been reopened.

Traffic is backed up along Highway 401. (Google Maps)

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the fire and how many people were injured, if any.