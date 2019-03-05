1 dead and 2 injured in eastbound Highway 401 crashes, fire

The driver of a tractor trailer is dead after the vehicle was involved in a chain reaction rear-end collision on eastbound Highway 401 Monday afternoon.

Chatham-Kent OPP said the collision — around 2:30 p.m. near Orford Road — involved three other vehicles, another tractor trailor and an SUV. The other drivers were not injured.

The collision took place near a tractor trailer fire that, earlier that day around 11 a.m., had shut down the eastbound lanes.

Police say that tractor trailer, which was carrying salt, caught fire. The driver attempted to put out the fire, but a tire on the truck exploded, sending him to hospital with "life-altering injuries."

A tractor trailer carrying salt caught fire on eastbound Highway 401 Monday late morning. (Submitted by Ontario Provincial Police)

After the fatal crash, another tractor trailer and a pickup truck were involved in a second collision in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The tractor trailer driver was not injured.

Police say the eastbound lanes of the highway between Kent Bridge Road and Orford Road were closed for hours while officers investigated.

The investigations are ongoing.