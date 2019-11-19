Highway 401 shut down at Communication Road in Chatham-Kent
According to the OPP, the westbound lanes are closed at Highway 40.
A tractor trailer rolled in a construction zone
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed near Chatham after a collision around 5:30 a.m.
According to the OPP, the closure begins at Highway 40.
A tractor trailer rolled in a construction zone and caught fire.
The Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Transportation have both been contacted.
The roadway will remain closed until further notice for investigation and vehicle removal.