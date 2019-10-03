Hwy. 401 lanes closed in Chatham-Kent for collision
A collision has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Chatham.
There is no access from Bloomfield Road
Ontario Provincial Police have no estimated reopening time, but are on scene between Queens Line and Highway 40.
