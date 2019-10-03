Skip to Main Content
Hwy. 401 lanes closed in Chatham-Kent for collision
Windsor

A collision has closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Chatham.

There is no access from Bloomfield Road

The OPP have closed a section of Highway 401 through Chatham. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police have no estimated reopening time, but are on scene between Queens Line and Highway 40. 

There is no access from Bloomfield Road. 

