31-year-old Windsor man dies following collision on Highway 40 in Lambton County

A 31-year-old Windsor man has died following a collision on Thursday, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.

Lambton County OPP, Emergency Medical Services and Sarnia Fire Rescue responded to a collision just before 6 a.m. on Highway 40, south of Confederation Line at the end of last week.

Both drivers were sent to hospital, one with minor injuries and another with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, one of the drivers died as a result of their injuries, according to police.

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team and Lambton County OPP were investigating the incident as of Friday evening.

