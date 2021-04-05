31-year-old Windsor man dies following collision on Highway 40 in Lambton County
A 31-year-old Windsor man has died following a collision on Thursday, the Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release.
Both drivers were sent to hospital following the crash
Lambton County OPP, Emergency Medical Services and Sarnia Fire Rescue responded to a collision just before 6 a.m. on Highway 40, south of Confederation Line at the end of last week.
Both drivers were sent to hospital, one with minor injuries and another with life-threatening injuries.
On Friday, one of the drivers died as a result of their injuries, according to police.
The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team and Lambton County OPP were investigating the incident as of Friday evening.
