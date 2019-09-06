Traffic delays possible on Hwy. 3 Saturday
Ontario Provincial Police is warning drivers to be aware of potential traffic delays Saturday on Highway 3 through Essex County.
'It's only six more kilometres' says protest organizer
Ontario Provincial Police is warning drivers to be aware of potential traffic delays Saturday on Highway 3 through Essex County.
The OPP said they are working with people who have planned a protest for the area to maintain the safe flow of traffic, while recognizing they have a legal right to peaceful protest.
A group has organized to slow traffic starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, protesting delays to construction on a deadly stretch of Hwy. 3.
"The timeline of 2021 is not acceptable," reads an organizing Facebook group's description.
Organizer Ray Sterling, hit on his motorcycle in 2003, said widening part of the highway isn't enough.
"It's only six more kilometres," said Sterling. "This needs to be addressed all the way."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.