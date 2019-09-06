Traffic delays possible on Hwy. 3 Saturday

Ontario Provincial Police is warning drivers to be aware of potential traffic delays Saturday on Highway 3 through Essex County.

The OPP said they are working with people who have planned a protest for the area to maintain the safe flow of traffic, while recognizing they have a legal right to peaceful protest.

A group has organized to slow traffic starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, protesting delays to construction on a deadly stretch of Hwy. 3.

"The timeline of 2021 is not acceptable," reads an organizing Facebook group's description.

Organizer Ray Sterling, hit on his motorcycle in 2003, said widening part of the highway isn't enough.

"It's only six more kilometres," said Sterling. "This needs to be addressed all the way."