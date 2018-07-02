Highway 3 repairs to be completed by October

The Ministry of Transportation is advertising a contract to perform repair work on Highway 3, as well as Highways 401 and 402.

Highway 3 has had numerous problems in the last few years where the road has buckled in extreme heat situations.

Temporary repairs are currently underway after the Ministry conducted field studies and assessments more than a year ago.

"The MTO is committed to issuing a new tender," said Nelson Santos, mayor of Kingsville. "We're hoping to see that fix come along soon."

Field investigations included coring through pavement joints, testing soil samples and conducting ground-penetrating radar surveys.

Based on the results of those investigations, the ministry determined the need to "repair, clean and reseal the joints as well as complete selective concrete panel repairs," on Hwy. 3.

Santos described it as frustrating for area residents to endure mini-closures and ongoing problems with the road.

"Having those sections closed off or detoured creates a setback for commuting, transportation," said Santos. "But also a safety issue."

Paying twice for the same thing

Chris Vander Doelen, Essex town councillor, isn't concerned about how long the process has taken, but he is worried about having to pay for the project again.

"I'm concerned that maybe we're paying twice for something we should only have paid once for," said Vander Doelen.

According to Vander Doelen, when the highway was built, it was built to the "highest standards" at the time.

"To see it blowing up only a couple years later, when it was supposed to last for decades, is very concerning."

While it's not local dollars going to fix the problem, Vander Doelen said it's still tax payer dollars.

"I think the Opposition in Queen's Park should be asking about it."

Vander Doelen said it might be the original contractor's fault — government engineers would have also signed off on the project.

"We've got to have that road," said Vander Doelen, describing Hwy. 3 as "crucial."

"It's one of the busiest roads in the entire city-county region. It's as crucial as E.C. Row and the 401."

Permanent repairs will begin once a contract is awarded at the end of the month. The MTO expects those repairs to be completed by October, with the majority of the work taking place in the westbound lanes of Hwy. 3 between Essex Road 34 and Essex Road 8.

"We haven't officially received an update or letter defining the reasons for [the buckling]," said Santos. "We're hoping whatever [the new road] will be made of will avoid this in the future."