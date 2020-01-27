Driver dead after Highway 3 crash
The driver of a vehicle involved in a collision on Highway 3 has died.
The Jan. 23 collision involved a 74-year-old man
The driver of a vehicle involved in a collision on Highway 3 in Essex County has died.
The victim of the collision has been identified by the OPP as 74-year-old William Hillman of Essex.
His vehicle collided with a tractor trailer on Jan. 23 around 9:30 a.m.
Police were called to Hwy. 3 and County Road 27 near Cottam for the collision. The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He has now died as a result of his injuries.