Hwy. 3 crash near Cottam sends person to hospital with critical injuries

The occupant of a passenger vehicle is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision Thursday, in the Cottam-area, on Highway 3, at the intersection of Country Road 27.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Essex-Windsor EMS and crews with the Kingsville Fire Department responded to the collision between the vehicle and a tractor trailer at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Both vehicles had one occupant at the time, and the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

OPP said Highway 3 between Country Road 27 and Marsh Road will remain closed in both directions until an investigation by the OPP's technical collision investigation unit has concluded.