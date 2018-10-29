Leamington mushroom farm fined $75K after worker critically injured
A worker was caught in a moving cable while working in a mushroom grow room.
Highline Produce Limited has been fined $75,000 after being found guilty of not taking enough precautions for worker safety after an employee was critically injured.
In May 2018, a worker was caught in a moving cable while using a hydraulic winch and the cables.
"The worker was entangled and pulled into the winch assembly which formed a pinch point," the Ministry of Labour said in a news release.
The investigation revealed there was no guard or other device to help protect the worker.
The Toronto-based company pleaded guilty to the offence.
Highline Produce Limited grows and sells mushrooms at four locations in the province, the Leamington one being the principal facility.