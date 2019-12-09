Leamington mushroom grower fined $90,000 after worker caught, dragged into conveyor

A Leamington, Ont. mushroom grower was found guilty on Friday and fined $90,000 after a worker suffered multiple critical injuries when they were caught in and dragged into a conveyor.

According to a Monday Government of Ontario media release, the incident took place at Highline Produce Limited's Bloomfield, Ont. growing facility in Prince Edward County on Sept. 20, 2018.

The injured worker was part of a crew tasked with cleaning up the facility's "spawn area," who has been asked to clean up compost which has been "knocked off the green hopper onto the concrete pad below."

"The worker began to assist the lead hand by cleaning the compost from under and around the conveyor, which was stationary at the time," reads an excerpt from the media release. "While this work was being performed, the lead hand went to the control panel, removed the lock and started the conveyor, which began to move."

The worker began to walk in front of the conveyor when he slipped on wet compost on the ground and fell. The same worker reached out and grabbed one the conveyor bars, but in doing so, the worker got caught in some of the bars of the moving conveyor "and was being dragged up and into conveyor."

There were no guards in place to prevent the workers from being pulled into the conveyor.

In addition to the $90,000 fine, the provincial offences court in Picton, Ont., imposed a 25 per cent "victim fine surcharge," credited to a special provincial fund that assists victims of crime.