Multi-year Highbury, Heinz deal means stability, security

Highbury Canco has renewed its agreement with Kraft Heinz Canada to the tune of a $1 billion multi-year deal.

Heinz beans, tomato juice and Classico pasta sauce will continue to be produced at the Leamington, Ont. factory.

The first agreement expired five years after it began, which CEO Sam Diab said was this summer.

"Having another multi-year agreement in front of us here, it provides a lot of stability," said Diab. "We're really happy with it."

According to Diab, the aim was always to expand operations.

"We knew that we needed to grow," said Diab, adding that the company has been growing over the last five years. "Our business has tripled in size since we first started off in 2014."

The company had about 250 full time employees five years ago, but now has about 650 employees.

The growth came with a lot of "sleepless nights" said Diab.

"We were able to achieve that because of the commitment and the skill of the team here at Highbury," said Diab. "The team here is the reason why we're able to do that."

For the regional farming community, the deal means stability and security.

Blenheim, Ont. farmer Chris Stewart sells about 250 acres of tomatoes to Highbury and said they have an "excellent" relationship.

"I don't have one complaint," said Stewart, who thought he'd have to stop growing tomatoes in 2014 when Heinz left the region.

Stewart said the new deal gives him confidence.

"It's hard to invest in the future when you don't know what the future holds."