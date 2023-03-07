Highburry Canco 23-day strike ends with ratified agreement

Workers at Highbury Canco in Leamington have ended their 23-day strike after a slim majority voted to ratify a new, four year collective agreement.

The new agreement includes a 28 per cent wage increase across the life of the agreement with most of the increase coming in the first year.

Fifty two per cent of the 405 members voted in favour of the deal on Tuesday, according to United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) Local 175.

Company CEO Sam Diab said the he's very happy with the outcome.

"I think saying I feel relieved would be an understatement. We missed having our employees here. They're a vital part of our business."

Diab said the deal was similar to the original offer put out in mid February and that they were looking to offer employees "as much as we could afford to."

Earlier this month director for UFCW Local 175 Region Six Sam Caetano said they were "at a standstill" after not hearing from Highburry Canco for almost three weeks.

Caetano said he believes this agreement could allow for more jobs at the operation, something the company brought up during bargaining.

"They're saying maybe they'll be able to hire 100 more employees in the next year or so."