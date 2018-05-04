Skip to Main Content
High winds, special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent

A special weather statement is in effect

It's going to get windy in Windsor on Thursday, with Environment Canada reporting that the city will see wind gusts up to 70km/h. (Julio Cortez/Associated Press)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

According to the weather service, a cold front is pushing strong winds into the area.

Wind gusts up to 80km/h are expected but should ease off later Wednesday afternoon. 

Isolated power outages may also be possible.

