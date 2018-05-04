High winds, special weather statement for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
A special weather statement is in effect
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
According to the weather service, a cold front is pushing strong winds into the area.
Wind gusts up to 80km/h are expected but should ease off later Wednesday afternoon.
Isolated power outages may also be possible.
