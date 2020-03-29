High wind warning for Chatham-Kent and Windsor-Essex County and Flood warning near Point Pelee Drive

Strong wind gusts hit the Windsor-Essex County and Chatham-Kent areas Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada said that very strong southwesterly gusts of 90 kilometres have been reported in the Windsor and Chatham regions throughout the afternoon.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," Environment Canada's warning read.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."

The strong winds are expected to move eastwards and affect other regions over southwestern Ontario later this afternoon and early this evening. The gusts are supposed to taper off later this evening.

Flood warning

A flood warning was also issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority for Point Pelee Drive and Robson Road in Leamington.

It said water has spilled over the top of the road between Sturgeon Creek Bridge and Point Pelee National Park and on Robson Road, between Cherokee Lane and the roundabout at Monarch lane, Waves spilling over break walls are spilling water on to the road.

High winds and rising waters are making driving treacherous in the Point Pelee, Robson Road <a href="https://twitter.com/TweetLeamington?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TweetLeamington</a> area. Point Pelee Drive has been closed, please avoid these areas where possible until water levels subside. ^jr. <a href="https://t.co/fb3smRSssn">pic.twitter.com/fb3smRSssn</a> —@OPP_WR

The authority warned about erosion on West Shore road between the ferry ramp and East West Road.

"Officials at the Essex Region Conservation Authority will continue to monitor conditions and weather forecasts

and advise accordingly," the warning released by the ERCA read.

"People should take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and

shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind/lake events."