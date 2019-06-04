High water levels, erosion shut down Tremblay Beach Conservation Area

High water levels and shoreline erosion have shut down Tremblay Beach Conservation Area along Lake St. Clair — and Essex Region Conservation Authority (ERCA) says it's no longer safe for the public to use.

Kevin Money, director of conservation services with ERCA, said the very high lake levels have affected many shoreline beaches in different Essex Region conservation areas.

"So in this instance, the trail and the shoreline has definitely been eaten up by the water," he said.

'Definitely disappointed'

He explained that the Tremblay Beach area is primarily a wetland with a stretch of land between the wetland and the lake for people to walk along. That area is mostly used by those who live nearby.

[IAMGE]

"We're definitely disappointed that it's come to this. We don't want to see any of our facilities closed," Money said.

"It's just the circumstances that we, along with any other property owner, are facing right now."

Hillman Marsh Conservation Area also closed

As for whether or not the conservation authority could take direct steps to remedy the situation, he explained that in this instance, "nature has to run its course."

Kevin Money with ERCA says they will be letting nature run its course, and reopen the area once the water recedes. (Essex Region Conservation Authority/Twitter)

"Because this site is such an extensive long piece of shoreline, it's not practical or economical to do armouring or try to protect it like you would at a person's home, so it's better left up to nature to do its thing and then once it's safe again, we'll let people back in."

This isn't the only time ERCA has dealt with an issue like this one, he explained.

Hillman Marsh Conservation Area had to close down a few years ago because waves were crashing through the parking lot. It remains closed to this day.

He said the water should recede at some point, and hopefully the authority will be able to re-open the site at that time.

In the meantime, he encourages the public to visit the nearby Ruscom Shores Conservation Area instead.