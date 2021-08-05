Ottawa, province announce $20M for high-speed internet on Pelee Island

Two levels of government are coming together to invest in high-speed internet on Pelee Island.

Ottawa has earmarked up to $14.5 million to bring service to "every household and business" on the island through a fibre optic bridge, while the provincial government is spending $5 million on the project.

According to Windsor―Teumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk, who made the announcement Thursday, the work will start this summer and the anticipated completion date is July 2023.

The infrastructure will also connect Caldwell First Nation, Tilbury, Comber, Wheatley, Scudder, and Holiday Harbour, he said.

In a media release, Kusmierczyk described reliable internet as a lifeline as opposed to a luxury.

"This investment by our federal government to bring a fibre optic bridge to Pelee Island will finally provide residents and visitors of the Island with the high-speed and reliable broadband internet access they need to connect, to compete in Canada's economy, and to fully participate in the life of the island as well as the life of our regional and global community," he said.