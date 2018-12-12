High school students stuff bus with food for Unemployed Help Centre

Students at Vincent Massey Secondary School stuffed a bus with more than 4,500 kilograms of food for the Unemployed Help Centre.

Grade 12 student Reem Boudali realized no one was organizing the annual can drive — so she took charge.

Students piled about 20,000 food items into a Transit Windsor bus to head to the UHC. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

"Thankfully, a lot of people were willing to help us out," said Boudali. "Everyone gets hyped up about it."

Boudali never expected to collect so much — the food items were ultimately piled into a Transit Windsor bus to head to the UHC.

"It's quite amazing," Boudali said, saying students were "extremely motivated."

Fulger Transport Inc. surprised Massey students with an extra pile of donations. (Katerina Georgieva/CBC)

Massey teacher Tina Iampietro said she had "no words" to express her appreciation.

"Hopefully the shelves will be stocked for a while."

Iampietro says their goal was 20,000 items. They collected 10,000 cans alone — more than double what was collected last year.

Fulger Transport Inc. surprised Massey students with an extra pile of donations.

Check out our Facebook Live video right from the bus:

"We like to give back to our community," said marketing coordinator Nicoleta Burlea.

Boudali said it was important for students to help out.

"Who knows maybe one day we'll have to use these services as well."

More CBC Windsor Sounds of the Season stories: